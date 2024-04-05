Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AMLX] loss -0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.61 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Formal Intention to Remove RELYVRIO®/ALBRIOZA™ from the Market; Provides Updates on Access to Therapy, Pipeline, Corporate Restructuring, and Strategy.

– Based on topline results from the Phase 3 PHOENIX trial of AMX0035 in ALS, Amylyx has started a process with the FDA and Health Canada of voluntarily discontinuing the marketing authorizations for RELYVRIO/ALBRIOZA.

– RELYVRIO/ALBRIOZA will no longer be available for new patients as of today; Patients currently on therapy in the U.S. and Canada who, in consultation with their physician, wish to continue can be transitioned to a free drug program; PHOENIX Open Label Extension is ongoing.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, AMLX reached a trading volume of 2826099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMLX shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $37 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $4, while Leerink Partners kept a Market Perform rating on AMLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMLX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

Trading performance analysis for AMLX stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, AMLX shares dropped by -86.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.53 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.45, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 16.56 for the last 200 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 108.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMLX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]

