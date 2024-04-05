Wall Street Analyst Downgrade American Express Co. [AXP]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] loss -3.11% or -7.04 points to close at $219.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3032310 shares. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Hilton and American Express Introduce Enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card with Rewards and Benefits to Help Business Owners Elevate Their Travel.

Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) introduced the enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, featuring new benefits and up to $240 each year in annual statement credits on eligible Hilton purchases, along with a simplified rewards structure to earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points wherever Card Members spend. The updated Card enables Card Members to use their business purchases to fuel future Hilton stays, all with the powerful backing of American Express.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

“At Hilton, we understand the importance of small and medium-sized businesses and are committed to providing unique offerings for business owners and travelers,” said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton. “Together with American Express, we’re proud to unveil the newly-refreshed Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, that makes Card Members’ Hilton stays especially rewarding. Our Card benefits can elevate business owners’ travel experiences – the accelerated points earned can be redeemed for work trips or unforgettable dream getaways.”.

The daily chart for AXP points out that the company has recorded 51.39% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 3032310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Co. [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $216.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for American Express Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $157, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Underperform rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.36.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Co. [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.48, while it was recorded at 225.41 for the last single week of trading, and 177.60 for the last 200 days.

American Express Co. [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Co. posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Express Co. [AXP]

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.