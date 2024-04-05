Ventas Inc [VTR] fell -14.41% so far this year. What now?

Ventas Inc [NYSE: VTR] slipped around -0.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.66 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 5:20 PM that Ventas Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its first quarter 2024 earnings release after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $51.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ventas Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $52 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on VTR stock. On January 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 48 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.36.

Ventas Inc [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Ventas Inc [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.25, while it was recorded at 43.00 for the last single week of trading, and 45.08 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventas Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR.

The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.