Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $22

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] price plunged by -4.53 percent to reach at -$1.19. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Kaua’i Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Kaua’i Federal Credit Union (Kaua’i FCU), a leading credit union invested in Kaua’i and Kauai’s first Community Development Financial Institution, has announced a new partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to new and existing members.

“Kaua’i Federal Credit Union is dedicated to improving the financial wellness of our members and building a stronger financial future for our people,” said Sean Kaley, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Kaua’i Federal Credit Union. “Through our partnership with Upstart, we are able to provide an all-digital, personal lending experience that meets the timely needs of more people across our community.”.

The one-year UPST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.44. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 4.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 4.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-05-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.98, while it was recorded at 26.09 for the last single week of trading, and 33.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

UPST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upstart Holdings Inc posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UPST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.