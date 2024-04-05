Telsey Advisory Group lifts Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Victoria’s Secret & Co [NYSE: VSCO] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.01. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:17 PM that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter adjusted operating income and adjusted diluted EPS at the high-end of guidance.

Generated nearly $590 million in operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and ended the year with debt down over $150 million year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2915564 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Victoria’s Secret & Co stands at 4.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.33%.

The market cap for VSCO stock reached $1.40 billion, with 78.00 million shares outstanding and 69.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 2915564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $19.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $34 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on VSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

How has VSCO stock performed recently?

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -32.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.17 for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.10, while it was recorded at 18.16 for the last single week of trading, and 21.28 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Victoria’s Secret & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Victoria’s Secret & Co posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO.

Insider trade positions for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]

The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.