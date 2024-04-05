TD Securities slashes price target on Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD] – find out why.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc [NYSE: LSPD] plunged by -$0.87 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.82. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Lightspeed Commerce Announces Cost Reductions, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Focus on Profitable Growth.

Elimination of approximately 10% of Lightspeed’s headcount-related operating expenditures.

Lightspeed’s board authorized a share repurchase program for up to 10% of its public float – the maximum allowed per year – representing approximately U.S. $140 million1.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc stock has also loss -1.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LSPD stock has declined by -25.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.91% and lost -34.16% year-on date.

The market cap for LSPD stock reached $2.12 billion, with 151.17 million shares outstanding and 136.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, LSPD reached a trading volume of 3104490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSPD shares is $18.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSPD stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $20 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LSPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

LSPD stock trade performance evaluation

Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, LSPD shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 14.13 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lightspeed Commerce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.99 and a Current Ratio set at 6.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSPD.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LSPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of