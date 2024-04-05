Target Corp [TGT] moved down -1.86: Why It’s Important

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.40%. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Target Taps Kristen Wiig as ‘Target Lady’ to Bring the Excitement for Big Spring Savings at Target Circle Kick-Off and Target Circle Week Event.

Target Circle Week returns April 7-13 with up to 40% off hundreds of thousands of spring items plus one day-only 10% off Target GiftCards deal.

Target Circle Week kicks off the launch of the retailer’s new Target Circle program, offering three new membership options to help members save even more during Target Circle Week and beyond.

Over the last 12 months, TGT stock rose by 3.71%. The one-year Target Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.88. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.51 billion, with 461.68 million shares outstanding and 460.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, TGT stock reached a trading volume of 3607735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $186.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-05-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $140 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Target Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $149 to $206, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on TGT stock. On March 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 160 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corp [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.40, while it was recorded at 175.80 for the last single week of trading, and 134.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corp Fundamentals:

Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

TGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corp posted 2.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 18.34%.

Target Corp [TGT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.