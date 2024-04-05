Stifel slashes price target on Eldorado Gold Corp. [EGO] – find out why.

Eldorado Gold Corp. [NYSE: EGO] closed the trading session at $14.73. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 2:05 PM that Eldorado Gold Files Technical Reports for Olympias and Efemcukuru.

The Technical Reports were filed to support updated scientific and technical disclosure in the Company’s annual information form, which was also filed on SEDAR+ today. There are no material differences between the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves previously disclosed by the Company in relation to the Olympias and Efemcukuru properties and those disclosed in the Technical Reports.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.57 percent and weekly performance of 5.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, EGO reached to a volume of 3057161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eldorado Gold Corp. [EGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGO shares is $14.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

EGO stock trade performance evaluation

Eldorado Gold Corp. [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, EGO shares gained by 24.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.25 for Eldorado Gold Corp. [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 14.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.06 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corp. [EGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Eldorado Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eldorado Gold Corp. [EGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eldorado Gold Corp. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO.

Eldorado Gold Corp. [EGO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.