Simply Good Foods Co [SMPL] Is Currently 0.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Simply Good Foods Co [NASDAQ: SMPL] gained 0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $32.73 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM that The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Updates Full Fiscal Year 2024 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook.

If compared to the average trading volume of 880.55K shares, SMPL reached a trading volume of 2705514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Simply Good Foods Co [SMPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMPL shares is $42.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Simply Good Foods Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Simply Good Foods Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SMPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simply Good Foods Co is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for SMPL stock

Simply Good Foods Co [SMPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, SMPL shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.92 for Simply Good Foods Co [SMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.24, while it was recorded at 33.34 for the last single week of trading, and 36.61 for the last 200 days.

Simply Good Foods Co [SMPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Simply Good Foods Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.09 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Simply Good Foods Co [SMPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simply Good Foods Co posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simply Good Foods Co go to 8.08%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Simply Good Foods Co [SMPL]

The top three institutional holders of SMPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SMPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SMPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.