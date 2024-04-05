Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] Revenue clocked in at $22.39 million, down -13.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Senseonics Holdings Inc [AMEX: SENS] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.49. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM that SAVINGS OFFER FOR THE EVERSENSE E3 CGM EXTENDED TO COVER UNLIMITED NUMBER OF SYSTEMS.

Eligible individuals in the U.S. will pay $99 out of pocket for each 6-month CGM system, offering each year of continuous glucose monitoring for just $200*.

Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company and a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523), and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, have announced a significant extension of the Eversense Payment Assistance and Simple Savings (PASS) Program. Designed to help people in the U.S. access the Eversense E3 CGM System more affordably, the program offers major savings for eligible individuals looking to experience the unique benefits of the only long-term CGM system available.

Senseonics Holdings Inc stock has also loss -12.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SENS stock has declined by -7.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.33% and lost -13.35% year-on date.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $262.15 million, with 530.36 million shares outstanding and 466.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 3770394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $1.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SENS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

SENS stock trade performance evaluation

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.35. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5873, while it was recorded at 0.5122 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6190 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Senseonics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.03 and a Current Ratio set at 7.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS.

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]: Institutional Ownership

