RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] is -10.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RLX Technology Inc ADR [NYSE: RLX] loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $1.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 5:30 AM that RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 3109680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $2.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for RLX stock

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9178, while it was recorded at 1.8580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7787 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.22 and a Current Ratio set at 13.44.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc ADR go to 12.71%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]

The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.