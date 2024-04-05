Market cap of TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP] reaches 2.01M – now what?

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [NASDAQ: TCBP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.36%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that TCBP Announces Execution of Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Acquisition of NK Platform Technologies.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced the execution of a non-binding letter of intent as part of its M&A strategy aimed at expanding its therapeutic platform and leveraging NK (natural killer) cells in treating both solid tumors and other indications.

The target asset acquisition covers the proprietary manufacturing process of two allogeneic CAR-NK therapeutics, both of which TCB believes are valuable as monotherapies as well as in conjunction with TCB-008 in the future. Initially, the CAR platforms both are targeted towards solid tumors, including a CD-70 CAR NK technology and an HER2 CAR-NK technology. TCB sees substantial synergies in this potential acquisition, both in clinical therapeutic terms of TCB-008 in combination with the CAR-NK assets, as well as leveraging the existing expertise and human capital of TCB to further advance and refine the manufacturing process while bringing in additional CAR expertise to advance multiple platforms.

Over the last 12 months, TCBP stock dropped by -94.26%. The one-year TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.59. The average equity rating for TCBP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.01 million, with 1.03 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, TCBP stock reached a trading volume of 87596886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBP shares is $138.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 152.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

TCBP Stock Performance Analysis:

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [TCBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.36. With this latest performance, TCBP shares gained by 54.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [TCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3236, while it was recorded at 1.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 6.5033 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR Fundamentals:

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP] Institutonal Ownership Details

