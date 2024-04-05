Market cap of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] reaches 3.30B – now what?

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [NASDAQ: SBRA] price plunged by -2.06 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results; Introduces 2024 Guidance.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced its results of operations for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The one-year SBRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.43. The average equity rating for SBRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SBRA stock. On October 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SBRA shares from 14 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.95.

SBRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.90, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

SBRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -136.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc go to 7.30%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SBRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SBRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.