Market cap of JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] reaches 1.42B – now what?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.67%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 6:15 PM that JBG SMITH Releases Statement on Potomac Yard Entertainment District Proposal.

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS) today issued a statement on the Potomac Yard Entertainment District.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, JBGS stock rose by 2.92%. The one-year JBG SMITH Properties stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.82. The average equity rating for JBGS stock is currently 3.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.42 billion, with 94.31 million shares outstanding and 91.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, JBGS stock reached a trading volume of 2895275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $38 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for JBG SMITH Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on JBGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

JBGS Stock Performance Analysis:

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, JBGS shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.50, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

JBGS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JBG SMITH Properties posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 205.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 6.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JBGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JBGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.