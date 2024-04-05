Market cap of Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] reaches 78.28B – now what?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [NYSE: ICE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.20%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Capital Mortgage Services selects MSP® loan servicing system from ICE.

Capital Mortgage Services has chosen MSP to help scale its servicing operations.

The mortgage banking firm will also use MSP’s integrated solutions to support an exceptional customer experience.

Over the last 12 months, ICE stock rose by 29.67%. The one-year Intercontinental Exchange Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.1. The average equity rating for ICE stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.28 billion, with 573.00 million shares outstanding and 568.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ICE stock reached a trading volume of 2657627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $152.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $117 to $130, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.35.

ICE Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.03, while it was recorded at 137.21 for the last single week of trading, and 120.07 for the last 200 days.

ICE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc go to 8.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ICE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ICE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.