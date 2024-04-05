Market cap of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM] reaches 1.13M – now what?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: INM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.99%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that InMed’s INM-901 Demonstrates Favorable Pharmacological and Behavioral Effects in In Vivo Preclinical Alzheimer’s Disease Studies.

INM-901 receptor binding studies indicate preferential signaling agonism for CB1/CB2 and impacts the PPAR signaling pathway.

In Vivo studies demonstrate INM-901 reduces neuroinflammation and improves neuronal function.

Over the last 12 months, INM stock dropped by -68.96%. The one-year InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.3. The average equity rating for INM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.13 million, with 3.33 million shares outstanding and 3.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 160.73K shares, INM stock reached a trading volume of 6471613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INM shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for INM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

INM Stock Performance Analysis:

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, INM shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3647, while it was recorded at 0.3584 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6043 for the last 200 days.

Insight into InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.58 and a Current Ratio set at 7.03.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM] Institutonal Ownership Details

