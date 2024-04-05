Market Analysts see CureVac N.V. [CVAC] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.96. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 7:15 AM that CureVac Announces Promising Phase 2 Interim Data from Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Development Program in Collaboration with GSK.

Potentially differentiated, multivalent candidate encodes antigens matched to all four WHO-recommended flu strains.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

For influenza A strains, geometric mean titers numerically exceeded those elicited by the licensed comparator vaccines consistently across all tested dose levels and age groups.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4166400 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CureVac N.V. stands at 4.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.65%.

The market cap for CVAC stock reached $662.68 million, with 223.88 million shares outstanding and 91.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 783.19K shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 4166400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CureVac N.V. [CVAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $12.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $8 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $21, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CVAC stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVAC shares from 55 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has CVAC stock performed recently?

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, CVAC shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.41 and a Current Ratio set at 3.56.

Earnings analysis for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CureVac N.V. posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -94.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CureVac N.V. go to -10.76%.

Insider trade positions for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CVAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CVAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.