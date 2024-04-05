Market Analysts see Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] gained 0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $56.96 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Catalent Publishes Fifth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report, Highlighting Progress and Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment.

Commits to reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% from its 2022 baseline by 2030, with commitment to ensuring 70% of supplier emissions have science-based targets by end of fiscal 2028.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Implemented ISO-certified environmental management systems at 24 locations, which account for more than 70% of the company’s overall energy use.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 3255670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $59.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for CTLT stock

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.24, while it was recorded at 56.59 for the last single week of trading, and 47.05 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalent Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 32.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CTLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.