Macrogenics Inc [MGNX] gain 84.82% so far this year. What now?

Macrogenics Inc [NASDAQ: MGNX] gained 30.07% on the last trading session, reaching $17.78 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM that MacroGenics Provides Phase 2 TAMARACK Study Early Interim Safety Data and Plans for Future Disclosures.

Early interim safety data from Phase 2 TAMARACK study, including comparison to retrospective analysis from Phase 1 study, as submitted in ASCO abstract.

Company plans to provide updated interim data, including safety and preliminary efficacy, by May 31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, MGNX reached a trading volume of 6807510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macrogenics Inc [MGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNX shares is $24.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Macrogenics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Macrogenics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $13, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macrogenics Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

Trading performance analysis for MGNX stock

Macrogenics Inc [MGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.85. With this latest performance, MGNX shares dropped by -13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 295.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for Macrogenics Inc [MGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.40, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.90 for the last 200 days.

Macrogenics Inc [MGNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Macrogenics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.46 and a Current Ratio set at 4.48.

Macrogenics Inc [MGNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macrogenics Inc posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -235.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Macrogenics Inc [MGNX]

