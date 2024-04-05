Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] is -30.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lululemon Athletica inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] loss -4.40% or -16.45 points to close at $357.56 with a heavy trading volume of 4698451 shares. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that lululemon athletica inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 16% to $3.2 billion. Diluted EPS of $5.29.

Full year revenue increased 19% to $9.6 billion. Diluted EPS of $12.20, adjusted EPS of $12.77.

The daily chart for LULU points out that the company has recorded -2.93% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, LULU reached to a volume of 4698451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $479.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-05-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $525 to $500. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $430 to $415, while Exane BNP Paribas kept a Underperform rating on LULU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica inc. is set at 13.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 27.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.68.

Trading performance analysis for LULU stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, LULU shares dropped by -19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.46 for Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 448.32, while it was recorded at 377.10 for the last single week of trading, and 421.85 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lululemon Athletica inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.68 and a Current Ratio set at 2.49.

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lululemon Athletica inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica inc. go to 12.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]

The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LULU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LULU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.