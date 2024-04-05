Jefferies slashes price target on Carvana Co. [CVNA] – find out why.

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] closed the trading session at $82.44. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Carvana to Report First Quarter 2024 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on May 1.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.72 percent and weekly performance of -8.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 115.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 76.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, CVNA reached to a volume of 3722151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $62.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $45 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 5.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

CVNA stock trade performance evaluation

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 787.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.42, while it was recorded at 84.48 for the last single week of trading, and 46.73 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carvana Co. posted -1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.