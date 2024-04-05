HubSpot Inc [HUBS] moved up 4.97: Why It’s Important

HubSpot Inc [NYSE: HUBS] price surged by 4.97 percent to reach at $31.15. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM that HubSpot to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference.

HubSpot, Inc., the customer platform for scaling businesses, announced today that Yamini Rangan, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference in San Francisco on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 2:55 p.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

The one-year HUBS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.68. The average equity rating for HUBS stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HubSpot Inc [HUBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBS shares is $697.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for HubSpot Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $515 to $610. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for HubSpot Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $520 to $540, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on HUBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HubSpot Inc is set at 23.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBS in the course of the last twelve months was 105.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.85.

HUBS Stock Performance Analysis:

HubSpot Inc [HUBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, HUBS shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for HubSpot Inc [HUBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 615.03, while it was recorded at 631.59 for the last single week of trading, and 535.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HubSpot Inc Fundamentals:

HubSpot Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

HUBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HubSpot Inc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HubSpot Inc go to 43.40%.

HubSpot Inc [HUBS] Institutonal Ownership Details

