HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC] Is Currently 0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [NYSE: HSBC] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.17 at the close of the session, up 0.10%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 7:30 AM that HSBC Appoints Andrew Fullam as Chief Financial Officer for the US and Americas.

HSBC announced today the appointment of Andrew Fullam as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the US and Americas.

In this role, he will be responsible for the region’s financial operations, including accounting, regulatory reporting, stress testing and capital management.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, HSBC reached a trading volume of 2500023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc ADR is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92.

How has HSBC stock performed recently?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, HSBC shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.99, while it was recorded at 39.66 for the last single week of trading, and 39.06 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HSBC Holdings plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC Holdings plc ADR go to 21.90%.

Insider trade positions for HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]

The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HSBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HSBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.