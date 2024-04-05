Goldman lifts Metlife Inc [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $73.13. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 8:21 AM that MetLife Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2024 List of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced it is among Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024. MetLife is one of four insurance companies on the list.

“MetLife’s inclusion on Fortune’s list is based on feedback from those who know our company best – our people,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “We are committed to building a purpose-driven and inclusive culture so that MetLife colleagues can reach their full potential and, in turn, deliver for all our stakeholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2894476 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Metlife Inc stands at 1.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.45%.

The market cap for MET stock reached $52.87 billion, with 730.82 million shares outstanding and 604.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 2894476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Metlife Inc [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $81.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Metlife Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MET stock. On September 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 58 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.71.

How has MET stock performed recently?

Metlife Inc [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.78 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.34, while it was recorded at 73.55 for the last single week of trading, and 64.52 for the last 200 days.

Metlife Inc [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.91.

Earnings analysis for Metlife Inc [MET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Metlife Inc posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 11.50%.

Insider trade positions for Metlife Inc [MET]

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.