Gen Digital Inc [GEN] Revenue clocked in at $3.79 billion, down -3.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.32%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 9:45 AM that Gen Partners With Planet Water Foundation on Clean Water Initiatives in Rural India.

Gen remains committed to an impactful environmental strategy that syncs with its business objectives, supports actions to reduce GHG emissions, engages employees and inspires others to act. As part of that commitment, Gen partners with Planet Water Foundation to deliver clean, safe drinking water to rural communities in India. Watch this year’s AquaTower come to life at Panchayat Union Middle School. The new water filtration system can produce 1,000 liters of clean drinking water per hour and doubles as a handwashing station for more than 300 students, as well as people in the nearby village of Gummipoondi, which has a population of more than 2,000 people. Learn more about how Gen is committed to environmental action: https:

Over the last 12 months, GEN stock rose by 28.38%. The one-year Gen Digital Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.18. The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 1.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.03 billion, with 640.00 million shares outstanding and 579.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, GEN stock reached a trading volume of 2893806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gen Digital Inc [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $27.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Gen Digital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on GEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.94, while it was recorded at 22.17 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gen Digital Inc Fundamentals:

Gen Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

GEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gen Digital Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 11.70%.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.