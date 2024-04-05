For Oneok Inc. [OKE], Analyst sees a rise to $76. What next?

Oneok Inc. [NYSE: OKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.48%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:15 PM that ONEOK First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will release first quarter 2024 earnings after the market closes on April 30, 2024. ONEOK’s executive management will participate in a conference call the following day.

Over the last 12 months, OKE stock rose by 21.76%. The one-year Oneok Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.23. The average equity rating for OKE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.20 billion, with 583.09 million shares outstanding and 581.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, OKE stock reached a trading volume of 3079773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oneok Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $81.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Oneok Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Oneok Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $83, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oneok Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

OKE Stock Performance Analysis:

Oneok Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Oneok Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.30, while it was recorded at 79.85 for the last single week of trading, and 68.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oneok Inc. Fundamentals:

Oneok Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oneok Inc. posted 2.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oneok Inc. go to 11.60%.

Oneok Inc. [OKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.