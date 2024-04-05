For Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA], Analyst sees a rise to $3.60. What next?

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [NYSE: JMIA] closed the trading session at $5.26. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Jumia Files Annual Report 2023 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at Jumia’s Investor Relations website https:

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.01 percent and weekly performance of 1.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 4786359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4.50, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on JMIA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

JMIA stock trade performance evaluation

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -19.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMIA.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]: Institutional Ownership

