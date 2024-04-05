For Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC], Analyst sees a drop to $144. What next?

Generac Holdings Inc [NYSE: GNRC] price surged by 2.40 percent to reach at $3.08. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Generac Appoints Jennifer Anderson as Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Strategy & Development.

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Anderson as executive vice president of global corporate strategy & development.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

“Jennifer will be instrumental in leading Generac’s strategic planning process and helping to identify and drive new areas of growth for the company,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac’s president and CEO. “We are excited to have her join the team and are looking forward to leveraging her extensive experience across corporate strategy, business development and sustainability.”.

The one-year GNRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.98. The average equity rating for GNRC stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $138.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $110, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on GNRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

GNRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.36 for Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.53, while it was recorded at 128.26 for the last single week of trading, and 118.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Generac Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Generac Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

GNRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Generac Holdings Inc posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc go to -1.44%.

Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GNRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GNRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.