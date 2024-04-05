Etsy Inc [ETSY] moved up 0.63: Why It’s Important

Etsy Inc [NASDAQ: ETSY] price surged by 0.63 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation at the following webcasted investor events, which you can find on our investor relations website at investors.etsy.com.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 6, 2024 at 2:50 p.m. PST / 5:50 p.m. ET.

The one-year ETSY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.84. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $79.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Etsy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $84 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $100, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ETSY stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ETSY shares from 60 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for Etsy Inc [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.74, while it was recorded at 66.10 for the last single week of trading, and 74.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc Fundamentals:

Etsy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 2.21.

ETSY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc go to 22.60%.

Etsy Inc [ETSY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ETSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.