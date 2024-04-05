eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] moved down -82.03: Why It’s Important

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: EFTR] price plunged by -82.03 percent to reach at -$13.51. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 KICKSTART Trial of Tomivosertib Combined with Pembrolizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

“While there was evidence of modest tomivosertib activity in the trial, based on the totality of the data currently available we do not see an obvious path forward to continue developing tomivosertib in frontline NSCLC,” said Steve Worland, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of eFFECTOR. “We sincerely appreciate the contributions of all the patients, their families, and trial site professionals who contributed to the execution of the trial. We will continue to analyze trial data and hope to present our findings at a future medical conference.”.

The one-year EFTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.96. The average equity rating for EFTR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFTR shares is $73.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EFTR stock.

EFTR Stock Performance Analysis:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -77.99. With this latest performance, EFTR shares dropped by -80.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.66 for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.14, while it was recorded at 12.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

EFTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc posted -6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -76.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFTR.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EFTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EFTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EFTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.