Dollar General Corp. [DG] Revenue clocked in at $38.69 billion, up 16.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Dollar General Corp. [NYSE: DG] price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Dollar General Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Provides Financial Guidance for Fiscal 2024 First Quarter and Full Year.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter (13 weeks) and fiscal year (52 weeks) ended February 2, 2024 (“fiscal 2023”).

The one-year DG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.16. The average equity rating for DG stock is currently 2.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar General Corp. [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $155.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dollar General Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $120 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $155, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on DG stock. On January 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DG shares from 130 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corp. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 50.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.15.

DG Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar General Corp. [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.03 for Dollar General Corp. [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.48, while it was recorded at 157.30 for the last single week of trading, and 139.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar General Corp. Fundamentals:

Dollar General Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

DG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar General Corp. posted 2.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corp. go to -2.86%.

Dollar General Corp. [DG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.