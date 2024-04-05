Desktop Metal Inc [DM] Revenue clocked in at $189.70 million, up 29.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Desktop Metal Inc [NYSE: DM] closed the trading session at $0.97. The company report on March 22, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Desktop Health Launches ScanUp™ Digital Dentistry Adoption Subscription Program to Modernize Dental Practice Efficiency and Patient Care.

ScanUp launches with hundreds of dentist members nationwide using the program, including practices at several major DSOs.

Dentists who subscribe to ScanUp pay for the 36-month program with their routine dental lab expenses through work sent to member dental labs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.79 percent and weekly performance of 12.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, DM reached to a volume of 6021513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $1.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.03. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 81.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.82 for Desktop Metal Inc [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6550, while it was recorded at 0.8794 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1079 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.08.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Desktop Metal Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc go to 46.00%.

The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.