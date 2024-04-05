CRH Plc [CRH] gain 22.14% so far this year. What now?

CRH Plc [NYSE: CRH] slipped around -1.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $84.47 at the close of the session, down -1.19%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:45 AM that Transaction in Own Shares.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, CRH reached a trading volume of 2811871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about CRH Plc [CRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRH shares is $92.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for CRH Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for CRH Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRH Plc is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

How has CRH stock performed recently?

CRH Plc [CRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, CRH shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for CRH Plc [CRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.51, while it was recorded at 85.09 for the last single week of trading, and 64.36 for the last 200 days.

CRH Plc [CRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CRH Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CRH Plc [CRH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH Plc go to 10.24%.

Insider trade positions for CRH Plc [CRH]

The top three institutional holders of CRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CRH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CRH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.