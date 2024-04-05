Citigroup lifts Netflix Inc. [NFLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] slipped around -12.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $617.14 at the close of the session, down -2.05%. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Netflix to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its first quarter 2024 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, Finance/IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will begin at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Management will answer questions submitted by sell side analysts.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 3035090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $611.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $580 to $700. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $615 to $725, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 14.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 592.87, while it was recorded at 616.61 for the last single week of trading, and 474.57 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Netflix Inc. posted 2.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 24.68%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NFLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.