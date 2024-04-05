CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] Stock trading around $86.18 per share: What’s Next?

CF Industries Holdings Inc [NYSE: CF] closed the trading session at $86.18. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 4:30 PM that CF Industries Publishes 2023 Sustainability Reporting Materials.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today published its 2023 sustainability reporting materials. The reports provide a close-up look at CF Industries’ 2023 performance, progress on its decarbonization and clean energy initiatives and updates on its comprehensive environment, social and governance (ESG) goals. This year’s sustainability reporting includes a 2023 ESG Report tailored to the information needs of shareholders and other capital market participants as well as a 2023 Sustainability Summary, a report that is relevant to all stakeholders, including the individuals, policymakers, organizations, and communities who touch CF Industries’ business and are critical to its success.

“CF Industries continued to make progress in 2023 across many strategic initiatives, including the environmental, social and governance (ESG) dimensions that we consider a critical component of the long-term success of our Company,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We believe that our success across these areas will contribute to a more sustainable world. At the same time, we believe our success will also drive growth, create opportunities for CF Industries, and build a stronger and more resilient company for the future.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.40 percent and weekly performance of 4.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, CF reached to a volume of 3584517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $85.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $87 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $83, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 15.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.44.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.46 for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.60, while it was recorded at 83.77 for the last single week of trading, and 79.13 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CF Industries Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc posted 2.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.