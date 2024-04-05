Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, up 72.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE: CZOO] closed the trading session at $16.40. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Cazoo Announces Transition to Pure-Play Automotive Marketplace Business Model.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK online used car platform which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, announces its intention to transition to a marketplace business model, leveraging the strength of the Cazoo brand and the market-leading ecommerce platform it has built in online automotive retailing for the benefit of the 13,000 car dealers operating in the UK’s highly fragmented used car market.

On December 6, 2023 Cazoo completed a series of transactions to restructure its capital structure and a new Board of Directors (the “Board”) was appointed. Since their appointment, the members of the Cazoo Board have reviewed the strategic options for the Company and believe that a pivot to a pure-play marketplace business model is the best direction for Cazoo and all its stakeholders. This will leverage our key advantages: our brand, which is recognisable and trusted nationwide, and our technology platform, which provides a market leading customer experience, and which will build on the demand from customers and UK dealers to transact online.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 72.63 percent and weekly performance of 30.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 289.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 92.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, CZOO reached to a volume of 4629248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZOO shares is $167.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Cazoo Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Cazoo Group Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZOO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cazoo Group Ltd is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.57. With this latest performance, CZOO shares gained by 289.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.67 for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 54.64 for the last 200 days.

Cazoo Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.26 and a Current Ratio set at 16.95.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cazoo Group Ltd go to -1.68%.

