Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] stock Downgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $24

Brixmor Property Group Inc [NYSE: BRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.37%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATES.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2024 first quarter earnings on Monday, April 29, 2024 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

Over the last 12 months, BRX stock rose by 3.43%. The one-year Brixmor Property Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.31. The average equity rating for BRX stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.63 billion, with 300.60 million shares outstanding and 299.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, BRX stock reached a trading volume of 2971677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.23.

BRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.65, while it was recorded at 22.49 for the last single week of trading, and 22.09 for the last 200 days.

BRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc go to -10.65%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.