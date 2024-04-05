Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] moved down -3.28: Why It’s Important

Bionano Genomics Inc [NASDAQ: BNGO] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.99. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 1:44 PM that Bionano Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Bionano Genomics Inc stock has also loss -9.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has declined by -46.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.63% and lost -47.80% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $53.95 million, with 54.69 million shares outstanding and 53.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 5237776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.50. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1465, while it was recorded at 1.0368 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6009 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bionano Genomics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BNGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BNGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.