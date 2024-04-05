Berenberg lifts Honeywell International Inc [HON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Honeywell International Inc [NASDAQ: HON] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $196.05. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM that HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, APRIL 25.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its first quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, April 25. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2998438 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Honeywell International Inc stands at 1.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for HON stock reached $127.86 billion, with 652.18 million shares outstanding and 651.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 2998438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Honeywell International Inc [HON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $223.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $220 to $193. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $206 to $194, while Daiwa Securities kept a Neutral rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 29.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has HON stock performed recently?

Honeywell International Inc [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Honeywell International Inc [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.01, while it was recorded at 200.30 for the last single week of trading, and 195.44 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc [HON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Honeywell International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc [HON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Honeywell International Inc posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc go to 8.61%.

Insider trade positions for Honeywell International Inc [HON]

The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.