Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL] is -21.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Azul S.A. ADR [NYSE: AZUL] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.65. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 12:48 PM that Azul TecOps Gains EASA Approval for Maintenance Services of European Union-Registered Aircraft.

With the highest standards of excellence in technical services, Azul’s business unit achieves its first international endorsement and begins to offer its skills and expertise in other countries around the world.

Azul TecOps, a business unit of Azul created in April 2023 to provide maintenance services, skills, and technical expertise to other companies, has obtained certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to serve European Union companies in aircraft and component maintenance services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2810660 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azul S.A. ADR stands at 6.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $854.89 million, with 111.75 million shares outstanding and 111.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 2810660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $13.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Azul S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $14.90 to $18.30. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $14, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on AZUL stock. On May 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AZUL shares from 6.90 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. ADR is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

How has AZUL stock performed recently?

Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Azul S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Earnings analysis for Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Azul S.A. ADR posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -76.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZUL.

Insider trade positions for Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL]

