AXT Inc [AXTI] stock Upgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $3.75

AXT Inc [NASDAQ: AXTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -34.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -34.15%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:05 PM that AXT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, AXTI stock dropped by -18.48%. The one-year AXT Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.42. The average equity rating for AXTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $140.52 million, with 44.24 million shares outstanding and 40.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, AXTI stock reached a trading volume of 6323437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTI shares is $4.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for AXT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $2.40 to $3.80. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for AXT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on AXTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AXT Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

AXTI Stock Performance Analysis:

AXT Inc [AXTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.15. With this latest performance, AXTI shares dropped by -23.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.19 for AXT Inc [AXTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AXT Inc Fundamentals:

AXT Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

AXTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AXT Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXT Inc go to 15.00%.

AXT Inc [AXTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

