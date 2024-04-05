Angi Inc [ANGI] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $2.75

Angi Inc [NASDAQ: ANGI] closed the trading session at $2.29. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Playvox Announces Annual Partner of the Year Awards for Workforce Engagement Management Solutions.

Salesforce, Dialpad, Gladly, Neuraflash, and Bridgepointe recognized for CX.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.03 percent and weekly performance of -11.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 749.34K shares, ANGI reached to a volume of 3363730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Angi Inc [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $4.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Angi Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Angi Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on ANGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

ANGI stock trade performance evaluation

Angi Inc [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.58. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Angi Inc [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc [ANGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Angi Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Angi Inc [ANGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Angi Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

Angi Inc [ANGI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ANGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ANGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.