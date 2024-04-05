Altimmune Inc [ALT] Stock trading around $8.90 per share: What’s Next?

Altimmune Inc [NASDAQ: ALT] closed the trading session at $8.90. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Altimmune Announces Positive Lean Mass Preservation Data for Pemvidutide and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Body composition study showed lean mass preservation, with only 25.5% of weight loss derived from lean mass.

Enrollment ongoing in IMPACT Phase 2b trial of pemvidutide in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), with topline 24-week data expected Q1 2025.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 264.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, ALT reached to a volume of 3029761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altimmune Inc [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1467.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

ALT stock trade performance evaluation

Altimmune Inc [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 264.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Altimmune Inc [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 5.68 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc [ALT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altimmune Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.25 and a Current Ratio set at 17.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altimmune Inc [ALT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Altimmune Inc [ALT]: Institutional Ownership

