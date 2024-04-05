Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain 6.89% so far this year. What now?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $41.76 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Your Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles go farther with Global Getaways.

Snag significant savings redeeming miles to aspirational international travel destinations; we’re making it easier to book redemptions and buy tickets with our partners on alaskaair.com.

Eager to get even more bang with your Mileage Plan miles? Alaska Airlines has just the ticket with Global Getaways. Starting today, we’re offering savings of up to 50% on award redemptions to select international destinations with us and our global partners. Mileage Plan members can redeem miles throughout April at alaskaair.com for reduced award travel from September through November to an amazing collection of locations.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 3714470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $52.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $40, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.21.

How has ALK stock performed recently?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.78 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.16, while it was recorded at 42.35 for the last single week of trading, and 40.04 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Earnings analysis for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 13.38%.

Insider trade positions for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

