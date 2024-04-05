Airbnb Inc [ABNB] gain 16.67% so far this year. What now?

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $158.84. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that incoming Chief Financial Officer (effective March 1, 2024), Ellie Mertz, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 beginning at 2:10pm PT / 5:10pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030424a_js/?entity=138_FJDWOQU. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million Hosts who have welcomed over 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3535345 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Airbnb Inc stands at 2.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $101.35 billion, with 438.00 million shares outstanding and 415.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 3535345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $146.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $150 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.66.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.23, while it was recorded at 161.32 for the last single week of trading, and 139.18 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Airbnb Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 23.90%.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.