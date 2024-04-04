Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] Stock trading around $11.19 per share: What’s Next?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [NYSE: ZIM] closed the trading session at $11.19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.37 percent and weekly performance of 14.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 5652994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZIM stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ZIM shares from 27 to 20.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.42. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.75, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.