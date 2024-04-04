Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] is 30.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [NASDAQ: YTEN] closed the trading session at $0.31. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Yield10 Bioscience Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

-Granted global commercial license to Vision Bioenergy for Camelina addressing the biofuel market-Advanced regulatory and seed scale-up program for omega-3 Camelina-E3902 oil trait in Camelina cleared by regulatory authority for planting in Canada-Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. (ET) to review financial results and provide a corporate update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.00 percent and weekly performance of -9.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, YTEN reached to a volume of 15411265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTEN shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Yield10 Bioscience Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on YTEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yield10 Bioscience Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.12.

YTEN stock trade performance evaluation

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, YTEN shares gained by 24.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2738, while it was recorded at 0.3339 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6025 for the last 200 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Yield10 Bioscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yield10 Bioscience Inc posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc go to 0.00%.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]: Institutional Ownership

