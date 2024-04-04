Wolfe Research slashes price target on Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] – find out why.

Sealed Air Corp. [NYSE: SEE] plunged by -$1.99 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $33.79. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 4:30 PM that SEE to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Results.

SEE (NYSE: SEE) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 2, 2024 and will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Emile Chammas, Interim Co-CEO and COO, and Dustin Semach, Interim Co-CEO and CFO, will conduct the investor conference call. The conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on SEE’s Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors.

Sealed Air Corp. stock has also loss -5.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEE stock has declined by -8.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.89% and lost -7.48% year-on date.

The market cap for SEE stock reached $4.88 billion, with 144.47 million shares outstanding and 143.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, SEE reached a trading volume of 3680437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $41.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $34 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Sealed Air Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $43, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

SEE stock trade performance evaluation

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.90. With this latest performance, SEE shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.79, while it was recorded at 36.11 for the last single week of trading, and 35.93 for the last 200 days.

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sealed Air Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sealed Air Corp. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corp. go to 9.12%.

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.