why TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: TCON] slipped around -0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, down -47.18%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Ongoing ENVASARC Phase 2 Pivotal Trial Following Independent Data Monitoring Committee Recommendation to Continue the Trial as Planned.

ENVASARC Trial is Fully Enrolled and Final Data are Expected in Third Quarter 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, TCON reached a trading volume of 16889432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCON shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCON stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $18, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on TCON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCON in the course of the last twelve months was 2.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

How has TCON stock performed recently?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.95. With this latest performance, TCON shares gained by 16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2652, while it was recorded at 0.3773 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2372 for the last 200 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings analysis for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCON.

Insider trade positions for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]

