why Moderna Inc [MRNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $129.46

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] loss -2.32% or -2.4 points to close at $101.21 with a heavy trading volume of 5164798 shares.

The daily chart for MRNA points out that the company has recorded -2.03% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 5164798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $129.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on MRNA stock. On November 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MRNA shares from 89 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.52.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.39, while it was recorded at 105.51 for the last single week of trading, and 100.03 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 3.42.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Moderna Inc [MRNA]

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.